Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
A daybed next to the fireplace is the closest thing to a place to sleep.
A custom mini kitchen is designed to entertain the client and their guests.
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.
In cooler weather, radiant heating is embedded beneath the wood floors.
Instead of air conditioning, triple-glazed sliding windows passively cool the inside.
