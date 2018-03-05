An exterior view of the International-style home.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
The Shayan House takes full advantage of its canyon site.
Board-formed concrete walls create the core of the house and establish its organic feel. “There’s really no other cast-in-place concrete on the street,” says Sarah, “but you don’t even see it until you’ve made it through the front courtyard.” There, beneath a deep overhang, the couple designed a jagged pathway cantilevered over a water feature—bringing the sounds of water inside and reflections of light into the sitting area.
Red Head fountain grass and Aoba Jo and Beni Ubi Gohon dwarf Japanese maples—from the Merrifield Garden Center surround the fountain. “The house I grew up in had a similar maple tree,” says Meejin. “It grows slowly over time, and it was one of the special trees that we had on our property.” Eventually, the fountain will hold koi. In the event that either of Meejin’s parents, Hannah or Jason, needs a wheelchair later in life, the firm created a side walkway with a gentle slope. The path is lined with Silver Lake quartzite flagstone pavers Hannah selected from the Charles Luck Stone Center.
At the family home of an Israeli architect, modern and light-filled interiors enliven a brutalist, raw concrete structure. Located in the city of Ramat HaSharon near Tel Aviv, the home that Pitsou Kedem designed for himself and his family boasts a powerful and striking horizontal form with a low silhouette.
Inspired by the Sydney Opera House, architects Andrew Maynard and Mark Austin paid careful attention to the extension’s “fifth elevation"—the way it’s seen from the sky. Its tiny houses, clustered at the southern end of the property, are clad in white steel panels and western red cedar shingles, contrasting materials that emphasize their geometric forms.
Greenery bursts out to the street from the side yard of Paul Bernier and Joëlle Thibault’s home.
Living room
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
