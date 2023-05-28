Dwell House
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
Master bathroom
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.