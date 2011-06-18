Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
c
Christine Berrie
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Italian Design: La Mappa
You know where your Parmesan cheese comes from: Parma. But which region offers the best chairs? We've mapped it out for you.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Italian Design: Il Futuro
As impressive as Italy’s design legacy is, it’s the future that moves this lot. Get the inside track on what’s next.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Italian Design: Passato al Presente
A look at the greats of Italian design, from past untill present.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Un'Introduzione al Disegno Italiano
From Marble to mobili, Italy has been a, if not the, design mecca for the last century. Here's why.
v
Virginia Gardiner
Welcome to the Jungle
In Central America, Spanish colonial architecture prevails.
s
Sonja Hall