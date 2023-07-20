SubscribeSign In
All opened up the kitchen is full of function and light.
All opened up the kitchen is full of function and light.
We continued the backsplash onto the hood.
We continued the backsplash onto the hood.
Kitchen After
Kitchen After
The front facade of the house roofed with pink slate complemented with walls painted in peach tones.
The front facade of the house roofed with pink slate complemented with walls painted in peach tones.