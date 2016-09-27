The sunken family room is enlivened by Alvarez-Calderón’s addition of fabrics from Designers Guild and glossy paint.
The walls are covered in Graniplast, a tinted acrylic finish. Nathan Pereira Arquitectos y Diseño advised on the facade, floors, and finishes. All the bedrooms are off one hallway; the three children’s rooms were designed by Vanessa Clark.
The dining area holds an adjunct kitchen designed for Lisette, a chef; the table base was repurposed from one from her former restaurant.
The living areas and an office are arranged in an open layout around a central atrium that is open to the outdoors.