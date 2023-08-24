Back of home that overlooks east side of aspen grove.
Room offers picture windows and open floor plan connecting the bathroom just behind sleeping area.
The updated kitchen features high-end, stainless steel countertops appliances, and finishes with glass cabinets and kitchen island. Contrasting exposed beam ceiling visually opens up space.
The property runs on well water, which can run too low in the summer months when extra water is used for landscaping. To prevent this, the architects planned for a second well to be dug on the property. There is now a 1,500-gallon underground tank below this pump house. The water is used primarily for irrigation.
The homeowners purchased this property specifically for the views. Located in the Mad River Valley of Vermont's Green Mountains, the site boasts views of the Sugarbush ski resort.
The primary bedroom in the main house features board and batten walls. A bank of skylights over the bed floods the space with natural light.
One of the most difficult parts of the project, according to MacLean, the floating staircase in the main house connects the main living area with the upstairs. The stainless steel railings match the ones found on the exterior deck.
The living area in the main home is a spacious volume that opens onto the wraparound deck. The suspended bridge between the primary suite and the study blends with the interior architecture.
Using a contemporary play on vintage ski cabins in Vermont, architect David R. Maclean designed a modern home that takes advantage of sweeping valley views and opens up to the surrounding forested landscape.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
The house sits on a corner lot, which makes the side yard (shown here) also a front yard. Five-and-a-half-year-old Maya (left) and two-and-a-half-year-old Yumi (right) play on the gravel while Mayuko, David, and Shota sit on the bench.
The Lai family—Mayuko, baby Shota on her lap, David, Maya, and Yumi sitting on a cushion on the deck—relaxes in their indoor-outdoor living space, made by opening the glass sliding doors to connect the living room and engawa deck.