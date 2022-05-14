An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
The garage’s huge doors had been covered up, so Studio Karhard freed up the openings for steel-and-glass doors from Ferrotec.
Overhead is a steel mezzanine where Caspar works.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.