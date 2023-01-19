SubscribeSign In
Sitting beside the couple's home, the Light Ribbon studio complements its lone traditional window with the project's namesake architectural feature: acrylic clerestories.
Sitting beside the couple's home, the Light Ribbon studio complements its lone traditional window with the project's namesake architectural feature: acrylic clerestories.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
A basic floor plan and section view
A basic floor plan and section view