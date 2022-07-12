SubscribeSign In
Designed for a creative couple from Los Angeles seeking a quiet retreat, this 380-square-foot sanctuary was conceived as something between a tent structure and a viewfinder: Openings draw focus to specific views across Great Oyster Bay and the Freycinet Peninsula while providing immediacy to the vegetated dunes of Dolphin Sands. From burying the utilities to paving access around the undulating terrain, Matt Williams Architects made every effort possible to minimize their encroachment on the site and blend the structure into the landscape.
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
A place to be in each other’s company, sliding doors frame views of the setting sun over the estuary
The regions pastural heritage was a key influence, with the architecture taking form from the historic slatted barns that dot the landscape along the road into town
Charcoal cladding providing a distinct contrast
Abutting a costal reserve, the property has uninterrupted views of the Snowy River and surrounding wetlands
The exposed timber ceiling brings texture to the light walls in the main living space
Bedroom mezzanine with view over city.
The concrete slabs in the garden were made out of the left-over polished concrete flooring inside the home, which otherwise would have been thrown away.
