Tiny home / ADU. Exterior finishes are Nichiha cement siding, Casement windows, 10 foot wide glass wall, Ipe hardwood deck boards, Metal post and stainless steel cable handrail
Open Beam Construction. The entry door is a 10 foot glass wall 3 panel slider
Metal stairs leading to the bedroom loft area
Interior open beam construction, Bamboo flooring
Full size bathroom with walk-in shower
