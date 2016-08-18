The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with 52 windows. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
The entire cabin is powered by the rooftop solar system from Solarwinds Northernlights. "I still can't get over the fact that I can get an ice cube from the sun," Bruce says.
Adrian wanted to bring a theatrical glow to the loft without using recessed lights or cluttering up the space with lamps. He consulted lighting designer and friend Paul Whitaker and found that linear LED covelights could provide low-wattage illumination with little maintenance.
Dwell favorites RBW ventured beyond the lighting they’ve come to be known for and created a table to form a collaborative work area. Open Source shows the trios belief in the museum as a venue for development and production. Photo by Ed Watkins.