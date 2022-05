Loft House is a minimal home located in Tokushima, Japan, designed by CAPD. The clients, a husband and wife with their two children, wanted an extremely simple box-like structure with smaller volumes within the interior to separate the spaces. While the ceilings beams are completely exposed throughout the main living areas, lower-height ceilings are utilized throughout the smaller volumes. The boxes are constructed in plywood, and left unfinished to complement the concrete floors.