Studioverket (Stockholm, Sweden) This former strip club got a hip renovation by designers Per & Toki, featuring air bubble-patterned concrete walls and hanging gardens. The dark and shady entrance now leads to a light-infused workspace and music studio.
The lofted room is adorned with inexpensive features, such as a wall of Spur shelving with aluminum brackets.
“We made something the size of a doll’s house feel like a cathedral.” —Jonathan Tuckey
“It’s a good demonstration of the fundamental sustainability of architecture to build something very dense, compact, and for the long term. Nothing here is going to wear out for a hundred years.”—Chris Bardt, architect
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
The backyard sports a sequence of raised flower and vegetable beds and two green roofs—one atop the workshop and other atop the back entrance.
The use of wall space is maximized to keep clutter from the floor and allow for an open feeling. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
In its closed position, the piece looks like a storage unit. A door on wheels slides open to reveal a kitchen inside.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
Restricting storage to a monolithic bank of bookshelves and cabinets cuts down on furniture clutter. “If you put a lot of small things into a small space, it can feel twice as small,” Ryan says. “If you have an object with heft and mass, it makes everything feel larger. It seems contradictory, but it works.” He outfitted an Ikea Pax and Komplement closet system with custom doors and placed automotive felt over them to dampen sound from a nearby track of the Long Island Rail Road.
The owner wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by: Ryohei Hamada (Pin)
Using sliding glass to dissolve boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces is a hallmark of Crestwood Hills homes. Landscape designer Jay Griffith chose native plants for the patio beds and containers.
Peruvian-born designer Sachi Fujimori's Casa Reciclada, or Recycled House, was constructed from a used shipping container. Architects Anna Duelo, Úrsula Ludowieg OPhelan and Marc Koenig also collaborated on the project.
A polycarbonate roof and walls made of recycled shipping containers insulate the structure and protect it from rainfall.
Sections of the Adriance House by Adam Kalkin. Photo from Quik Build: Adam Kalkin's ABC of Container Architecture. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin.
The roof of this residence was made from scraps taken from the sides of the shipping containers. Its slanted design creates a wind tower effect that provides natural ventilation and negates the need for air-conditioning.
Solar panels mounted on a shipping container onsite (not pictured) heat this curvy house in Tasmania. The swooping roof cantilevered over the west-facing desk mitigates the intense afternoon sun.
In the master bedroom, a custom bed by Jason Micciche is outfitted with linens from Marimekko; the ceiling fan is by Fanimation.
This shipping container prefab, built out of 70 percent recycled material, cost just $100 per square foot. It showcases a doubled glazed argon-filled window, which lets in light.
Trejos finished the roof with artificial grass, creating a terrace perfect for dinner parties as well as morning yoga sessions. The client's wife, a ballerina who teaches antigravity yoga, where participants are suspended from textiles, also made the suggestion to include the oversized cloth sails above the roof, a reference to her fitness routine.
Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
“The owners wanted it to look like a shipping yard that someone had made a restaurant around, in the same way that local artists in the River Arts District have repurposed factory spaces into art studios,” said Project Architect Myles Alexander. The three-story structure lets in light from the highest level, where the bottoms of the containers were removed.
Finished in 2013, the 3,660-square-foot Casa Incubo was built from stacking and sliding four shipping containers to create a residence and gallery for photographer Sergio Pucci (who took all the photos of his new home). Set on flat ground, the two-story structure ended up being much easier for architect Maria Jose Trejos to complete than a typically constructed home, saving roughly 20 percent of the cost of a standard concrete block design.
Opting for IKEA appliances helped rein in the budget, but the home's greatest cost-saving measure may have been Mike's background in construction. His degree in architectural engineering enabled him to play an active role in both the ideation and execution.
Shipping containers are the building blocks of this residence tucked away in the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California.
Australian firm Clare Cousins Architects proves urban living and functional family homes are not mutually exclusive. The firm smartly (and inexpensively) reimagined an 800-square-foot apartment to provide more than enough space for a young family. The new floor plan maximizes social areas and minimizes sleeping spaces through the creation of “micro” bedrooms that fit a single bed. The rooms were sectioned off with full-height, pine plywood joinery — a nod to Shigeru Ban’s Furniture House.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
The renovated attic is oriented around a central volume that houses the bathroom. The wooden shelves were fashioned from hemlock planks that were salvaged during the demolition of the roof structure.
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
A combination of sliding doors, strategically placed voids, and large indoor plantings create fluid boundaries between indoors and out. The interior courtyard garden—landscaped with tropical plants and volcanic sand—is visually accessible from nearly every room, including the dining and kitchenarea.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
