He built the walnut bed and nightstands in the master bedroom with the help of Hannah’s two brothers. One of his clients at his hair salon gave him the American flag; the bedside lights are Tolomeo classic wall lamps by Artemide. The bed linens are
from Inhabit. A sliding barn door rolls sideways to reveal the bathroom.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Inkstone bathtub in Sand Brown stone, Inkstone wash-basins, Black Rock stone, and Neos furniture (Neos furniture designed by Luca Martorano).
Each room comes equipped with an en suite bathroom. This one includes a stylish bathtub by Agape.
Windows are scattered throughout the house in order to let in natural light wherever possible, while custom furniture with clean, minimal lines contributes to the natural palette.
Most of the fixed carpentry for this project was designed by AS/D and built by a contracted carpenter. Tzalam, the wood of choice, resists humidity and heat.
Studio space looking toward stair and library
Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York