c
Christi Azevedo
Follow
Stories
10 Modern San Francisco Homes
Mention San Francisco and you might stir up images of steep streets lined with colorful and historic Victorian...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A Compact Three-Story Brick Loft in San Francisco
Making the most of vertical space unleashes the potential of a petite San Francisco project.
Diana Budds
A Couple Tackles Conversion Challenges and Builds a Modern Renovation
To convert a musty mid-century house with a nonsensical floor plan into a modern and space-efficient family home, three intrepid...
Rachel Levin
Bay Wash
With a presence in three centuries, Christi Azevedo’s Victorian survived the quake of 1906 and served as a laundry before its...
Deborah Bishop