This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
Within the addition are a bathroom, utility room, and storage space.
Within the addition are a bathroom, utility room, and storage space.
The repurposed main cabin contains an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with a Murphy bed to make room for guests. A mudroom and outdoor kitchen help facilitate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, while a wraparound deck and clerestory windows emphasize the connection.
The repurposed main cabin contains an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with a Murphy bed to make room for guests. A mudroom and outdoor kitchen help facilitate an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, while a wraparound deck and clerestory windows emphasize the connection.
A wood-burning stove by Euroflues is suspended from the ceiling in the living room. The glass curtain-wall system that surrounds it was a year in the making. It was painstakingly designed and tested so it would hold up to punishing winds off the Pacific Ocean that can reach 120 mph.
A wood-burning stove by Euroflues is suspended from the ceiling in the living room. The glass curtain-wall system that surrounds it was a year in the making. It was painstakingly designed and tested so it would hold up to punishing winds off the Pacific Ocean that can reach 120 mph.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Set cover photo