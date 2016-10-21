“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
The entrance is immediately flanked on its left by a mudroom for hiking gear and the bathroom.
The wall and floor tile in the bathroom is from Statements Tile. The fixtures are Kohler.
Adjacent to the bedroom, the bathroom features microcement-coated walls, along with a custom sink and vanity. Dornbracht Tara sink faucets and dual rainfall showerheads finish the space.
