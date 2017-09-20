Case Inlet Retreat
Case Inlet Retreat
“Consistent with the lakefront cabin charm, the owners liked the idea of accessing much of the house from outdoor porches and walkways,” says architect Ted Flato. Supplies from Dynamic Architectural Windows and Doors bring light in to the home’s covered spaces.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
'73 BMW 2002
Standing-seam copper siding accentuates sections of the structure that provide shear support for the steel moment frame.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Linda Hutchins and John Montague hired Works Partnership Architecture to turn a former Portland, Oregon, warehouse and auto repair shop into a versatile live/work space.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
“The home is quite small, but designed in such a way that you don’t feel it,” Herrin says. Lift-slide openings by Quantum Windows & Doors, which were fabricated fewer than 50 miles from the house, make the main living space seem larger.
The charred cedar–clad structure in Truckee, California, was designed by architect Greg Faulkner, for a family with grown children that wanted a place to host friends.
The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas.
Set on five acres, the three pavilions total 2,900 square feet. They gently fan out in a semicircle “like the charms on a necklace,” Suzanne says. The pair recruited landscape designer Bernard Trainor to help integrate the house with the land.
The whole third floor is dedicated to a double-height master bedroom, which contains its own set of original wrought-iron spiral stairs.
One of the additions that took place during Brinkworth’s second phase of extensions, is the glazed garden room, which sits half a level below the first floor. Handcrafted wooden steps lead you to a terraced garden.
Once you enter, a hallway leads you into a reception/living area with polished-concrete floors and paneled walls that are partly lined with iroko wood. A double-height section lets in slices of light from the galleried garden room above.
Concealed speakers from James Loudspeaker, scattered throughout the indoor and outdoor rooms, let the residents stream music from their phones. A trio of love seats and a coffee table from Henry Hall’s Tru/Pure collection form another outdoor room.
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
Surrounded on all sides by a sweeping Canadian hayfield, the 23.2 House is an angular ode to rural life.
What are some places the children's and parents' needs dovetail in the design? There was a lot of concern about minimizing clutter. There's acres of cabinetry to put things away. I think that helps to keep the kids calm. Clutter is really hard on autistic kids. Being able to keep things clean seems to really help. This place had to be user-friendly for the kids, parents, and tutors.
You'd never designed for special needs children before the Bancroft residence, how did you interpret the clients' needs? Jack Hawkins, architect: I would like to say I did tons of research, but I didn't. I went with the parents' lead. I took most of my design cues from them. They're the immediate caregivers, they know their children and about autism. They did all the research and told me what was important.
