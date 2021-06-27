Known as the Patio House, the home features a private courtyard which can be seen immediately upon entry. Custom cabinetry spans across the wall, including an open, built-in shelving unit.
Rich and his girlfriend Arielle sit on an IKEA sofa; the windows are from Charleston Glass.
Seoul architect Byoung-soo Cho designed the sofas in his urban dream house to resemble building blocks.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
A large corner window floods the living room with natural light and river views. The room is furnished with a vintage Parker sofa, Paper table by Gamfratesi, Hiroshima lounge chairs by Naoto Fukasawa, and River Weave Rug from Armadillo & Co.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
Little Kulala Lodge is the ultimate destination for modern desert luxury. It’s strategically located on the private Kulala Wilderness Reserve at the foot of Sossusvlei desert.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Two passthrough in the kitchen open to the living room and breakfast nook.
The curved ceiling was built from layered Austral Plywoods hoop pine plywood sourced from Queensland plantation forests. The flooring is blackbutt timber.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Decorated by Puyana himself, the interior proudly puts Austin's eclecticism on display.
Calling all pet parents: These beds for dogs and cats are the cutest on the market.
Practical, fashionable, and just the right amount of indulgent, these ideas are just as exceptional as she is.
These non-obvious gifts are perfect for even the hardest-to-shop-for guys.
A Y chandelier by Douglas and Bec hangs above a vintage table and chairs.
A cream linen duvet cover from Parachute lends a period-appropriate look to this light, bright 1900s rowhouse in Ridgewood, Queens. Keren Richter designed the mudcloth pillows and selected a Muji Ash bed and vintage Paul McCobb dresser to complete the room.
The existing wood structure and ceiling of the former saloon were completely refinished, and the exposed rafters were painted white for a brighter and more spacious feel. The old windows, floors, and finishes were replaced to create consistency with the new house.
Staircase
Chandelier
A custom white oak sliding door fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager opens to a guest room with a Bilge lounge chair by Uhuru.
Urban Electric Company owner Dave Dawson learned that handcrafted isn’t everything when he got feedback from clients who love the company’s lighting fixtures, like Steven Gambrel’s Suffolk chandelier, but not the wait.
Thomas Moser (whose Ellipse Dining Chair is shown here) cites the sense of pride that comes with knowing he’s created worthwhile employment for a community. He recently hosted a dinner for employees who’d been with the company for at least 20 years—43 people showed up.
a new vertical view into the Living space
Euroline steel window frames a green wall at the rear
Lindsey Adelman chandelier at Dining
Leonard Chandelier
Leonard Chandelier
Across from the craft area we built a custom 30" deep desk with stained pecan top, central trash bin pull out, file storage on either side, and concealed wire storage cabinet with an easy access panel. An accent wall of Serena & Lily wallpaper and chandelier by Aerin really bring an elegant touch to this home office.
A s1 Zeppelin chandelier by Marcel Wanders for Flos hovers above the living space.
Taking cues from the warmth of the setting sun, Brooklyn-based Workstead’s renovated a 1,800-square-foot Tribeca loft in an 1864 factory building. A timber palette and custom woodwork achieve a cozy feel throughout, and the architects tore out awkward interior partitions and dated finishes and exposed the building’s original fir joists to restore the loft’s open and airy feel. Oversized windows, a light color palette, and a minimalist design approach help pull natural light deep into the home while simultaneously directing views out toward the Hudson River.
