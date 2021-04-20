A Cabin Afield floor plan
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
Casa Cosmos floor plan
The orderliness of the home’s structure contrasts with the wildness of the plantings that surround it.
La Invernada floor plan
Saugerties Residence floor plan
The struggle of accessing the inside, however, is offset by Snyder's smart design of an exterior hinged window for easy egg access.
Hens as clients, Snyder learned, are not too different from humans. "They have the same considerations of comfort and protection from the elements," he says. Chicken-raising guides recommend that each bird be given two square feet in the coop and four square feet in the run. Snyder's design is a four-foot cube with a four-foot-by-15-foot run.
The fenced-in backyard offers s a spacious patio area complete with plentiful seating, as well as Edison lights and shade canopies overhead.
Recently renovated, the 1955 home blends modern finishes with original detailing to create a fresh new look. The open great room basques in natural light.
Under the deck is another outdoor deck, offering a tranquil, shaded retreat.
A peek into the other cottage on the compound, which includes an additional 'bonus area' and second bathroom.
All-electric equipment and appliances were installed.
A new covered seating area was created on the existing redwood deck, with hanging basket lamps inspired by decorations Sharp created for the couple's wedding.
A glimpse into the main bedroom at the end of the day. Windows on the south facade are oversized for solar gains, views, and a robust indoor/outdoor connection.
- Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
The screen stops short of the frame’s end. “We wanted to peel it back, so you could see the steel beneath,” says Flavin.
The L-shaped modular house has a floor plan with two distinct wings — one for living and the other for sleeping. The communal dining, living and kitchen area is encased in glass and overlooks Dunalley Bay, while the three bedrooms are tucked away down a hallway for privacy.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
