In this "Executive Bedroom"—as in all 194 bedchambers—you will find original furnishings and creative use of texture and color. Translucent curtains allow just the right amount of light to filter in to balance the black metal headboards. The wooden floors and bright stone walls play off each other and give the room a natural feel, delivering an experience that is ultimately calming. Mr. Lissoni teamed up with Cassina to construct beds exclusive to the hotel. The lamps, again custom-made by Light Contract and Flos, sit on original side tables by Porro.