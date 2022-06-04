Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
The existing boathouse had been hand built by the previous owner in the late 1960s.
Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects' created both public and private outdoor spaces in Chechaquo Cabin. A second-floor rear deck is propped up on the graded slope to host a secluded spot for a hot tub.
Glass makes up the majority of North Bay’s pavilion enclosure, which is punctured by sliding doors that extend the space out into the site. Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects wanted the home to preserve the feeling of being enclosed in nature.
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
Instead of air conditioning, triple-glazed sliding windows passively cool the inside.
From upland, the Boathouse has a minimal appearance, limiting its impact on the wilderness.
The new building has slightly less square footage and is nested within the same area as the original foundation.
Prentiss + Balance + Wickline's Boathouse
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.