Kings Point—located at the Indians Canyon Golf Resort—is home to 44 condominiums designed by Dan Palmer and William Krisel in 1968. High ceilings, ample clerestory windows, and extensive views of the Jacinto Mountains are among their defining charactertistics.
An important aspect of the home’s design is the seamless flow between inside and outside, which is enhanced not only by large windows and doors, but also by the home’s materials. The majority of the surfaces and structural elements in both the interior and exterior are composed of concrete, stainless steel, and wood, ensuring a unification between the two while guaranteeing durability. Concrete floors require little maintenance, while local wood helps the home blend into its surrounding landscape.
Landscape designer Jay Griffith recreated the area between the house and the studio.
Along with its durability, concrete requires very little maintenance.
Guest Bathroom
Dining room
View from foyer
Rear yard
In this family-friendly household, even the dogs have been given a space of their own. Enclosed courtyards offer the family and their two dogs outdoor living areas that feel like extensions of the interior spaces.
The space was reoriented in order to accommodate a third bedroom for the residents' second child. The adjustment required reducing the size of one of the existing bedrooms and relocating the kitchen, which now is an open-plan space next to the living room. A Major Crown chandelier by Nemo hangs above a Zeus-Noto table and Kartell chairs.
The Single Octopus chandelier, designed by Autoban, hangs in the kitchen of Çağlar's Istanbul apartment.
The Artichoke Pendant Light was designed in 1958 by Poul Henningsen for the Langelinie Pavillonen restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it still hangs. Considered an iconic design of modern lighting, the Artichoke pendant is a sculptural fixture that features 72 precisely positioned leaves in 12 rows. The pendant is 15% off until October 31, 2015.
Dining
In the dining room, the family gathers beneath a cluster of IKEA Ranarp pendants.
The boys eating modern. (2016)
An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The bench seats are De La Espada; the brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs. The credenzas are Bo Concept.
Ryall's only so-called extravagances in the inexpensive renovation were the weather- and sound-resistant windows and central air-conditioning system.
The architects stuck to a gray-scale color palette, installing slate tile floors that softly contrast with the white walls and Eames dining chairs. “It lets the views out the windows become the focus,” Dworkind explains. Doses of pure black accent important features, like the central wall that divides the kitchen and master bedroom behind it from the main living space.
