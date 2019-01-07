The owners of Kew East House, a triple-story, 2,853-square-foot home in the Melbourne suburb from which it gets its name, are a couple with two teenagers who sought to maximize their wonderful, parkland views and add an internal "granny flat" on the ground floor.
The Dacor Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range features time-saving and health-conscious innovations such as steam-roasting and steam-baking, in addition to stylish high-tech ones like built-in Wi-Fi-enabled LCD touchscreens.
Sleek but also spacious, the Dacor Modernist Dishwasher can hold up to fourteen place settings and features innovative WaterWall and ZoneBooster technologies to make sure that every piece comes out spotless.
Handmade House
In a 2006 address, Kerry Hill said this of his firm's work, which could also apply to Amanemu: "We reference past building traditions through suggestion and association rather than replication, and through the reinterpretation of indigenous building forms as opposed to mimicry. We prefer to build upon what is there and to contemporize our understanding of what it can be. I think of it as being current, but filtered through a sieve of traditional values. In this way it is familiar to people, but not quite the same. It is new, but connected to the past—hopefully in spirit, at least."
Sliding glass doors and screens pull open to present framed views of nature, including the surrounding forests, private gardens, and the waters of Ago Bay. In the bathroom, deep stone tubs offer a private onsen experience, with the taps drawing water from nearby hot springs. When not soaking, step onto covered verandas to enjoy the natural surroundings at your leisure.
