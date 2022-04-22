The butterfly roof adds a joyful kineticism to the exterior while creating practical angles ideal for solar panels and rainwater collection.
Located at 950 Lombard Street, the 9,500-square-foot estate spans two hillside lots. A short walk from the curvy section of Lombard, the Russian Hill home offers views of Alcatraz, Angel Island, and Coit Tower.
Lewis draws back the curtains to reveal her “No Ordinary Kitchen.” True to her style, she chose a muted material palette to create a comforting and relaxed kitchen environment, from the white oak floors to the polished marble countertop on the island. Oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provides a pop of contrast while stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite make a sleek aesthetic statement.