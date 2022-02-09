The 399-square-foot homes in Greenville, South Carolina, created by Justin Draplin of Eclipse Cottages are clad in white-painted steel siding.
Copper louvres punctuate the cantilevered corner window, helping to ventilate the home.
Volcanic cobblestones, exposed copper pipes, and a slatted timber ceiling provide a textured and moody feeling for the bathroom, where multiple windows help to give the feeling of showering outdoors.
A large steel-framed glass pivot door provides interest and outdoor-connection in the living area.
Salvaged ironbark floors in the living room step down to the adjacent kitchen and dining space, creating a built-in seating area.
Salvaged ironbark flooring, with integrated storage, marks the living area, where a double-height ceiling and a cantilevered corner window gives the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside.
"White walls aren't the only answer to a spacious feeling,
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
