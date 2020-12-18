Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
"We started implementing shifts for the office so that we don’t have too many people in the building all at once. We allow flexible hours so they our employees don't need to be traveling during rush hour. We see this flexibility as a positive thing, and it might remain like this for a long while," shares Neri & Hu. Here is a photo of their Shanghai office.
"We started implementing shifts for the office so that we don’t have too many people in the building all at once. We allow flexible hours so they our employees don't need to be traveling during rush hour. We see this flexibility as a positive thing, and it might remain like this for a long while," shares Neri & Hu. Here is a photo of their Shanghai office.
“Color is wonderful insofar as it draws one in and provokes a deeply emotional response,” says Prillinger. “First, identifying a color with which you are willing to live requires something of a personal journey, and I also think one’s feelings about color change in the process.”
“Color is wonderful insofar as it draws one in and provokes a deeply emotional response,” says Prillinger. “First, identifying a color with which you are willing to live requires something of a personal journey, and I also think one’s feelings about color change in the process.”
Since spending time in the great outdoors may not be accessible, cultivate your own green spaces at home—whether that be a balcony or your backyard. Check out our guides for propagating houseplants, starting vegetable seeds indoors, or tackling your own victory garden.
Since spending time in the great outdoors may not be accessible, cultivate your own green spaces at home—whether that be a balcony or your backyard. Check out our guides for propagating houseplants, starting vegetable seeds indoors, or tackling your own victory garden.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
Maggie Treanor waters plants around her rural home.
Maggie Treanor waters plants around her rural home.
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
Villa Slow houses two bedrooms that allow for various arrangements—the rental can be set up for couples, families, friends, etc. Each room also comes with its own bathroom.
Villa Slow houses two bedrooms that allow for various arrangements—the rental can be set up for couples, families, friends, etc. Each room also comes with its own bathroom.
In the kitchen, Ben removed a peninsula counter unit with upper cabinets, which previously separated the kitchen and dining rooms and impeded flow. Ceiling soffits were removed as well to open up the space.
In the kitchen, Ben removed a peninsula counter unit with upper cabinets, which previously separated the kitchen and dining rooms and impeded flow. Ceiling soffits were removed as well to open up the space.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by homeowners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late-period masterpiece. It makes use of the "Schindler frame," an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs. John, Susan, and their dog, Ivy, commune in the sitting area of the master bedroom. The Wide Angle Janus sofa by Edward Wormley for Dunbar Furniture, found by John’s mother at a thrift store with the original orange fabric intact, was purchased for less than $100, including delivery. The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi and the 9-Light LED pendant is by Sonneman.
The living, dining, and cooking spaces are located in the central volume. The open concept provides plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining. A walkway doubles as bench seating for the large dining table.
The living, dining, and cooking spaces are located in the central volume. The open concept provides plenty of space for family gatherings and entertaining. A walkway doubles as bench seating for the large dining table.
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. The pool house, built into a mountainside west of Montreal and designed by Halifax–based MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, employs board-formed concrete for the home's expressive exterior.
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. The pool house, built into a mountainside west of Montreal and designed by Halifax–based MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, employs board-formed concrete for the home's expressive exterior.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
A glassed-in walkway connects the open-plan living areas to a separate bedroom wing.
A glassed-in walkway connects the open-plan living areas to a separate bedroom wing.
The master bedroom has access to the netted play nook through a whimsical door that punches through the upper part of a wall. A repurposed street lamp from Copenhagen is suspended from the ceiling.
The master bedroom has access to the netted play nook through a whimsical door that punches through the upper part of a wall. A repurposed street lamp from Copenhagen is suspended from the ceiling.
The black roof and siding is all galvanized sheet metal painted black.
The black roof and siding is all galvanized sheet metal painted black.
Infused with traditional materials and aesthetics, this open-plan home in Japan strengthens the bond a young family has to nature and to each other.
Infused with traditional materials and aesthetics, this open-plan home in Japan strengthens the bond a young family has to nature and to each other.
Inspired by a haystack, Chalet Jelovac was designed to have a “good visual, spiritual, and physical connection” with its natural surroundings.
Inspired by a haystack, Chalet Jelovac was designed to have a “good visual, spiritual, and physical connection” with its natural surroundings.
The facade was made by local craftsmen, and all of the shutters are custom made.
The facade was made by local craftsmen, and all of the shutters are custom made.
The Now Massage in Santa Monica offers a beautiful space to clear your mind. Source: WellToDo
The Now Massage in Santa Monica offers a beautiful space to clear your mind. Source: WellToDo
Olive is a calming shade of green that works well in bedrooms.
Olive is a calming shade of green that works well in bedrooms.
The bi-level car barn, a spare, timber-clad structure with an A-frame roof, nods to traditional farmhouses, but is “sleek and contemporary in spirit,” says Geremia. Inspired by an old photo of a porcelain farmhouse sink, it features polished concrete floors.
The bi-level car barn, a spare, timber-clad structure with an A-frame roof, nods to traditional farmhouses, but is “sleek and contemporary in spirit,” says Geremia. Inspired by an old photo of a porcelain farmhouse sink, it features polished concrete floors.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
Not only was extra living space necessary for the growing family of four, but the existing house also failed to take advantage of the striking views that drew the couple to the site. The homeowners tapped architect Malcolm Davis of San Francisco–based Malcolm Davis Architecture to redesign and expand the dwelling without damaging the many established oak trees.
Frequent visits to Calistoga Ranch left a Los Angeles couple hankering for even more time amid Napa Valley’s tranquil vineyards, so they realized it was the right moment to build their post-retirement dream home in California Wine Country. Wade Design Architects and Geremia Design knew exactly how to bring it to life.
Frequent visits to Calistoga Ranch left a Los Angeles couple hankering for even more time amid Napa Valley’s tranquil vineyards, so they realized it was the right moment to build their post-retirement dream home in California Wine Country. Wade Design Architects and Geremia Design knew exactly how to bring it to life.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
Fiber-cement siding by Allura emphasizes the horizontality of the house and, along with the standing seam metal roof, nods to the traditional New England vernacular.
Fiber-cement siding by Allura emphasizes the horizontality of the house and, along with the standing seam metal roof, nods to the traditional New England vernacular.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
A mix of red cedar shingles and scales make of the exterior. The design is intended to be a
A mix of red cedar shingles and scales make of the exterior. The design is intended to be a

13 more saves

Set cover photo