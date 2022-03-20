The cozy living area features a refurbished Børge Mogensen chair and a Recover sofa from Bolia. The coffee table was sourced from Jotex.
Set on 25 bucolic acres in the Belgian countryside, this former train station was thoroughly reimagined by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The original train tracks circle the home’s grounds, with new buggies built to fit – preserving a past relic for modern day fun.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
Clayworks Plaster concrete effect walls adorn the house throughout.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Simple lines in the hallway.
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Architect Måns Tham designed an A-frame cabin in Edsåsdalen, Sweden, with ample space for Anders Smedberg and his family to host large groups for year-round outdoor adventures.
The interior walls, ceilings, and built-ins are clad in Siberian larch from UPK Concept. Tham placed the glazed openings and doorways to maintain clear sight lines throughout the long and narrow home.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.