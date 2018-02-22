The Barnstable
W I N E C A S E 72 bottles. placed upon new rite pegs. protected behind custom fabricated/rated glass to prevent uv or passable light from affecting the wine.
Kitchen with granite and wooden countertops and a paneled fridge
Living room fireplace
The new entry and mudroom are open and spacious. Floor to ceiling matte grey cabinets were added for storage. A full length bench with pull out drawers below takes advantage of new large front window.
The Grange
Front yard
Exterior front view
The kitchen, once dark and dated, now feels modern and welcoming thanks to new clean lines, raised ceilings and added skylights.
Mid-century, remodeled exterior
Duchess Mansion, Exterior
Brick House transformed
Front facade
The listening area features a sound system by Chuck Knowledge that was tuned to every space and material in the home. A one of a kind collaboration between Chuck, the owners, and construction team delivers phenomenal sounds that includes made to order woofers built into the custom sectional sofa by Kroll. Absorbant panels by Owens Corning on the ceiling assist in the tuning as well as preventing sound transmission to and from the rest of the home. 12 foot high Fleetwood doors open to the deck, spa, and conversation pit spaces.
Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award
