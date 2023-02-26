SubscribeSign In
Guillermo used fast-growing, sustainable radiata pine for the cabins, both of which feature a living/dining area and kitchen on the upper level and three bedrooms on the ground floor.
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
