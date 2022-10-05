SubscribeSign In
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
A curved walkway of stone guides guests to the home's main entrance which rests nestled amongst mature trees and native vegetation. Recessed lighting adds a warm, cozy glow.
"The open-front shed marks the south-east boundary and is a wonderful spot for long and lazy Sunday lunches,
The kitchen offers a generous, well-considered layout of stainless steel cabinetry, as well as a central island which softly delineates the space from the large dining area.
Inside, the home offers a sprawling, open-plan layout. Large windows wrap around the dining room which is located just steps from the kitchen.
An open floor plan seamlessly connects the main living areas with the kitchen, while vaulted ceilings enhance the home's grand sense of scale.
The home is perched on a tree-peppered, five-acre lot, just minutes from the charming village of Langley on Whidbey Island.
Positioned at the other end of the hall is the lofty living area, complete with soaring ceilings and exposed roof trusses.
A large office, complete with extensive glazing and storage, sits next to the primary suite.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The kitchen is defined by an extensive island with an oak base and a blue limestone counter, designed and fabricated by Klein Agency.
The all black bathroom is surprising (but stylish) in the compact space, tiled with two-inch rounds. The original plan, however, would have been even more unusual. “We wanted red grout as a nod to Darth Maul,” laughs Kyle. That color concept lives on in the custom storage cabinet Schmitt designed for Kyle’s Dyson, with special red and black foam cutouts for the various vacuum pieces to be nestled in.
Swatt and the owners did bring some decidedly of-the-moment style to the primary bathroom, while still tying it to midcentury sensibilities.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
The guest house's full bathroom, has a walk in shower and appliances with gold finishes
"As you wander down into the western meadow with the mountaintop looming over, you'll find a large fire pit &amp; the summer kitchen inspired by Francis Mallman's Patagonian home and Argentinian style outdoor cooking. The structure has a designated well &amp; hot water, a refrigerator &amp; propane stove. It is wired for internet and stands on a bluestone patio with an outdoor shower on the far exterior wall."
In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
In the living room Daphne the dog keeps company with a Case Study Day Bed from Modernica, a LCM chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, and a painting by the Brooklyn artist Joyce Kim.
In the dining area, a one-of-a-kind table with a reclaimed Carrara marble top by NET—themultidisciplinary design firm of architect Alejandro Sticotti, with whom Nicolas works—is surrounded by prototypes of the company’s Board chair. The family dog, China, sits on a floor made of travertine tiles.
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
Architects Mayer Sattler-Smith designed the bookshelves and Alvar Aalto the 406 lounge chair for Artek.
Sparano works in the dining area, where books about travel, architecture, and food, as well as framed architectural drawings from his grad school days, line the back wall. The hollow glass-walled light fixture is from Ikea; every few months, the family fills it with a different season-inspired item, such as pinecones in the fall and feathers in the winter, as pictured here.
At the entrance, Bruce is joined by his son, Sozé, and dog, Izzy. The 1940s shingled cottage was renovated by architectural designer Randall Recinos, designer Brian Paquette, and contractor Dylan Conrad.
The existing wood structure and ceiling of the former saloon were completely refinished, and the exposed rafters were painted white for a brighter and more spacious feel. The old windows, floors, and finishes were replaced to create consistency with the new house.
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
A mezzanine loft level provides extra floor space without increasing the home's footprint. Built-in bookshelves double as a guardrail for the lofted work space, accessed by a built-in ladder.
