Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.
“Using a very simple white oak material in repetition added a lot of texture without adding busyness,” says Solk.
Occupants step down into the kitchen from the dining room. A run of cabinets with an integrated sink directly abuts the threshold between the rooms, where an original plaster archway also meets new ceiling joists.
In the front room, views out to the neighborhood make the small space feel endless.