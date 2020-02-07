The kitchen was renovated by Isoré and Berthet in 2010. The bright space features built-in cherry cupboards, with pulls copied from two original Le Corbusier armoires in the bedroom.
In Sweden, architect Bengt Mattias Carlsson created a pavilion adjacent to a residence dating from the late 1800s. The pergola is made from glue-laminated timber beams set atop steel posts; it protects the pool from falling pine needles. George Nelson benches offer places to sit.
A sober material palette, including polished concrete radiant floors and black ceramic tiles, defines the interiors. The cedar ceilings extend outdoors for continuity.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.