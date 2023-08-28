SubscribeSign In
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
Beach Haven Residence, Full Exterior at Twilight.
Beach Haven Residence, Full Exterior at Twilight.
Rear Courtyard
Rear Courtyard