While a sculpture-filled, Japanese-inspired garden welcomes guests near the carpark at the front, a sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the backyard, surrounded by lush greenery.
In 1978, Lewis C. Weinberg commissioned Richards to design what would serve as the retirement retreat for him and his wife, Violet. The home has since been acclaimed as one of the architect's finest works and has only changed hands a couple of times.
The ribbed-copper roof cantilevers over the back patio.
The pool leads into the primary bathroom, allowing swimmers to shower off without walking through the house.
The swimming pool deck was rebuilt with ipe wood, a dense South American hardwood, while the bridge is original to the home. The pool leads into the primary bathroom, allowing swimmers to shower off without walking through the house.
The outdoor patio shower is framed by more screens by artist Greg Reich. The slabs of rough stone were milled in New Mexico.
The game room includes an original Wurlitzer jukebox and foosball table. Poe notes that he “breaks a Wright rule” by hanging a TV on the wall. Wright felt nothing should hang on his walls, as they constituted a work of art in and of themselves.
Though it doesn’t run in colder months, a water feature with a small cascade mirrors the swimming pool. The large jars are typical of crafts created by native people from the New Mexico region.
A path leading through the home’s interior courtyard leads to a massive double-sided hearth that serves an outdoor patio and the interior living area. It takes visual cues from traditional American Indian ceramic vessels.