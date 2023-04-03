Set amid wheat fields in the Marche region of Italy, Carlo Zingaro and Eugenia Morgano’s long, gable-roofed house embraces its surroundings. Architect Simone Subissati calls it “Border Crossing House” because of its openness and narrow shape. “The building imposes itself yet can be crossed in several places, so the two sides of the hill are separated, but by an easily traversible ‘border,’” he explains. The cladding is a combination of galvanized iron panels and self-cleaning plaster.