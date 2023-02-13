SubscribeSign In
Gorgeous fountain/courtyard area
Custom-painted and imported from Italy
Large dining room, seating 14, with custom details from floor to ceiling.
The walkway to an area for your boat or yacht.
No, you're not in Italy or Greece, but it sure will feel like it!
Imagine entertaining in this spacious outdoor area of this luxurious home!
Massive bedroom with wood beams, gorgeous hardwoods and outdoor access seating area
The pool area of your dreams!
Bright two-story great room area overlooking the sea.
Your own movie theatre with custom paintings of classic movie stars
Open, airy, two-story room
Gorgeous custom bar and sitting area
Two-story breakfast room--ceiling shape matches that of the bolted in place, custom-made table
Fabulous kitchen with custom cabinetry, flooring and ceiling
Custom-designed, with imported wrought iron stair railings
Exotic, one-of-a-kind home office, designed with custom-made furniture pieces imported from Morocco
Two-story multi-million dollar view!
Art-lined, winding, brick-paved, private, wooded driveway to the property (numerous hand-carved sculptures, all imported from Italy)
