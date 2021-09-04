Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
An alternative to the constant bombardment of information from our digital devices, Vestaboard’s split-flap design recalls a bygone era. “There’s a magic to it that can’t be replicated with digital screens,” says Moore.
Multiple Hytte cabins can be clustered together to create a village layout.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The SSB is made of four pieces that slot together to create the central V design and comes in two types of wood or steel. It can hold an open cookbook in the kitchen, display favorite titles in the living room, and it also works well for kids.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The home’s program is split between two structures, each completing one arm of the L shape, and connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls on both sides of the main living room allow sweeping views straight through the house.
About 100 miles southwest of Mexico City, nine black concrete blocks in a forest clearing make up one family's holiday home. Designed by Fernanda Canales with landscaping by Claudia Rodríguez, Casa Bruma makes elegant use of a construction material that's commonplace in Latin America
Instead of installing rooftop solar panels, Alqadi and his friend and partner in the venture, Hillary Flur, built a “solar tree” to provide energy.
Originally dating to the 1970s, Hotel Carlota was revamped by JSa Arquitectura and completed in 2015. As part of the renovation, a pool became the focal point of the courtyard, and its modernized, streamlined design makes a dramatic statement.
Entirely prefabricated at Modscape’s factory in Brooklyn, the self-sufficient Tintaldra Cabin features six-panel construction with heavy insulation as well as low-E and double-glazed windows.
Ziger/Snead Architects constructed this ode to rowing in rural Virginia for a Baltimore couple who share a love of sculling. “Everywhere in the house you can see the moment where land meets water,” says Douglas Bothner, an associate at the firm.
To rent the cabin for a short stay, intrepid guests can contact Dus Architects at info@houseofdus.com
Photo: Ossip van Duivenbode
Geraldine and Kit Laybourne’s apartment is inside architect Neil Denari’s HL23 building in the Chelsea arts district of New York. It hovers above the High Line, a former elevated rail line now transformed into a public park.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Ceramic floors with radiant heating and cozy wall sconces top off the distinctive appearance, smell, and sound.
Villa Le Trident owes its name to the steep three-pronged piece of land on which it is situated. Before and after the Second World War, the likes of Picasso, Somerset Maugham, and the Windsors all paid a visit to Dierks and his stunning French getaway.
When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.