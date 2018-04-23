Raydoor is a sliding door and wall system that has been the choice for high-end designer lofts and residences for more than ten years. The company offers limitless options with color, lattice design patterns, and finishes to create an architectural statement within your home. With no floor track and a patented TwinFrameTM construction, Raydoor offers several ways to create sliding, bypassing, stacking, folding, pivoting, fixed, and pocket doors. Made in New York, and available for QuickShip, all of Raydoor's products are hand-finished, lightweight, durable, and easy-to-operate. For more Raydoor, check out the company on Dwell's DesignSource, and visit them in person at Dwell on Design New York, October 9-11.
The new floor plan maximizes social areas and minimizes sleeping spaces through the creation of “micro” bedrooms that fit a single bed. The rooms were sectioned off with full-height, pine plywood joinery — a nod to Shigeru Ban’s Furniture House. Sliding doors reminiscent of Japanese Shoji screens can be drawn closed for intimacy or opened to extend the visual space.
Sliding doors cast shadows across the concrete floor.
Takuma strikes a pose from the loft lookout as seen from the second floor. The loft is used for storage as well as a place for some peace and quiet.
