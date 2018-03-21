A shiny mirror-clad shed greets guests as they approach the house.
The western side of the house has a scaffold-like structure for window cleaning.
Composed of four volumes and two bedrooms, the Jackson Family Retreat is located at the base of a canyon in the Big Sur area of Northern California and feaures 2,500 square feet of living space.
Only local materials were used to build the chalet, including the larch wood cladding of the exterior, to reinforce the connection between indoors and outdoors.
On a concrete wall near the stairway off the main hallway hangs an artwork that depicts the children. Nick conceptualized the piece with painter Bryce Chisholm and artist Jeff Johnson, who did the custom neon work. The floor is also made from concrete.
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
The listening area features a sound system by Chuck Knowledge that was tuned to every space and material in the home. A one of a kind collaboration between Chuck, the owners, and construction team delivers phenomenal sounds that includes made to order woofers built into the custom sectional sofa by Kroll. Absorbant panels by Owens Corning on the ceiling assist in the tuning as well as preventing sound transmission to and from the rest of the home. 12 foot high Fleetwood doors open to the deck, spa, and conversation pit spaces.
If you’re traveling to Puglia in Italy, one of the most iconic sights are trulli (trullo is the singular), an ancient hut that's specific to the Itria Valley in the Apulia region of Southern Italy. Made with dry stone, trulli date back to medieval times.
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
"Pulling the buildings apart allows what is not a big house to feel really big," says architect Jonathan Feldman of the sustainable retirement home he built for a couple in California. "Because of the ways it opens up, it feels much more expansive than it really is."
“The house was designed to complement the challenging triangular corner site and its context.” —George Bradley, architect.
The front facade features Cor-Ten steel fabricated by Praxy Cladding.
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.
