The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Set on the edge of Puertos de Beceite national park in Aragon, Spain, and available for vacation rentals, Casa Solo Pezo is a striking concrete square structure set on top of a smaller concrete square bass. Designed by award-winning and MoMA-exhibited Chilean architects at Pezo Von Ellrichshausen, this thoroughly modern residence has proportions and an interior layout that follows those of traditional Mediterranean homes with a strong indoor/outdoor connection. Its board-formed concrete exterior gives the building a texture and pattern that lend an almost organic, natural feel despite its very rectilinear form.
A detail shows that the sense of bringing the outdoors in is strong.
A dining area opens to the poolside terrace providing sea breezes and beautiful views.
Even the bedrooms integrate the outdoor spaces into the design.
The outdoor benefits from ceiling fans to help circulate the air and keep things cool.
The the warm wood siding is juxtaposed against the industrial grey steel frame of the structure.
Bathroom fixtures, lighting, and accessories were installed before the final details and finishings.
Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural lighting to help keep the interiors bright.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
All the modules were designed to be able to fit on the platform of a freight truck.
The terrace serves as the dining area for the home.
The steel-framed platforms are largely open to the elements.
The bedroom on the second floor has a treehouse-like feel.
The concrete cladding contrasts with warm orange teak.
Operable full-height glazing opens the dining room up on both sides.
An exterior view of the International-style home.
The terrace attaches to the main structure via a covered walkway.
The middle volume is the largest and most transparent of the three volumes.
Argentinian architect Luciano Kruk has designed Casa Golf, a striking 2,949-square-foot dwelling that's comprised of three stacked concrete and glass volumes. Soaring high on a 10,764-square-foot plot of land, the contemporary residence is surrounded by breathtaking views and an unparalleled natural environment.
Daring volumetric distribution creates an intriguing, sculptural form.
Stair Detail
Stair to Roof
The bamboo garden, home to Oscar the tortoise, abuts the walkway leading to the central courtyard.
Steel allowed Kunding to be playful with the staircase’s form.
