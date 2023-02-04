SubscribeSign In
The asymmetrical shape and tilted lines reinforce the impression that the cabins are capsized ships.
The asymmetrical shape and tilted lines reinforce the impression that the cabins are capsized ships.
On their first dates, Greg took Paula in his classic Buick for rides through Santiago Canyon. "For us, there's just something abut being in that car, nothing replicates it,
On their first dates, Greg took Paula in his classic Buick for rides through Santiago Canyon. "For us, there's just something abut being in that car, nothing replicates it,
"There are little touches throughout the home that are unique and special to us, like the little stones and shells in the atrium,
"There are little touches throughout the home that are unique and special to us, like the little stones and shells in the atrium,
"I'll never get tired of all the glass,
"I'll never get tired of all the glass,