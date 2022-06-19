SubscribeSign In
Parlor floor kitchen
The property is comprised of a succession of buildings that extend from the street-facing entrance. The 1,215-square-foot main house is the last of the three.
While the house’s original pine is richly colored and textured, a number of structural posts rendered the kitchen difficult to furnish with modern fixtures. A newly-added black beam, which extends outward into the dining room, allowed for the posts’ removal.
A new staircase turns a corner at the large stone chimney, an element of the original house that the designers were careful to preserve.
The kitchen is a long sleek space.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
That heat is then transferred to the old stone walls underneath. From there, the stone slowly radiates the warmth into the interior, keeping it around 70°F even as night temperatures drop to 25°F. A wood-burning stove compensates for cloudy days. (For the thermally-savvy, the polycarbonate has a U value of 1.1 W/m²K).
Egg chairs by Arne Jacobsen overlook the living and dining rooms on the first floor. When it came to choosing bold wall hues for the home – like the Benjamin Moore lime green shade on the loft’s sliding doors – Bloomberg remembers the discussion she had with the owners: “We said, ‘If we’re going to do color, then let’s do color.’”
Harlem homeowner and architect Bill Ryall installed various vertical elements to his loftlike home. Photots by: Jake Stangel
Each unit features a customizable kitchen with IKEA products and a slate bathroom. The interior is lined with bamboo.
The white tent by SO-IL has an impressive presence from above. Frieze New York, 2012. Photograph by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Iwan Baan/ Frieze.
View of the High Line public park, a former elevated New York Central Railroad spur, or branch line.
A new coat of glazing (and a bit of a modern paint job on the exterior) brings a clawfoot bathtub back to life.
In Manhattan, where space is the ultimate luxury, a clever design workaround makes a dining table disappear after supper.
White oak takes center stage inside the main entrance. "Our inclination from the get-go was to have a lot of wood inside the house—not just on the floors, but other surfaces," Lang says. "So as we designed, it became a matter of balancing our spaces in terms of the materials we implemented, recognizing that we weren't going to put wood everywhere. That entry space happens to be an exception where the wood is just everywhere. It is the only space in the house where wood is on the floors, the walls, the ceilings, the stairs, everywhere. Not only that, but it happens to be 16 feet high—even higher than that if you consider the opening in the stairwell—so it ended up being a really dramatic space that we're pleased with and that people are drawn to."
The lofted room is adorned with inexpensive features, such as a wall of Spur shelving with aluminum brackets.
