An ipe deck slopes sharply skyward behind Amy Persin’s house in Menlo Park, California, creating a secluded backyard getaway that feels like an outdoor extension of her living room. A single step on either side leads to patches of gravel, which her children have claimed as areas for unstructured play.
An eight-foot-high sliding glass door leads to the backyard's ipe deck, ideal for informal gatherings. The bench cushions are custom from Studio Collins Weir and the tables and chairs are from Design Within Reach.
Underneath the raised deck, a play structure was formed out of vertical grain cedar slats. Punched openings reveal the playfulness, and is topped by a glass guard with button clips and large starphire glass panels. The modeled, integral color stucco carries the industrial feel from the inside to the outside, and the Weatherwood Stain on the cedar finishes this look.
Birch veneer wraps the interior of the minimalist home, lending a sense of warmth.
A trifecta of pendants spruce up the casual dining space. Kim’s daughter Molly, who was also instrumental to the design vision, is a West Coast–based chef. She weighed in on the layout, from roasting pans to compost bins, essentially upgrading it to commercial standards.
Cherry Izakaya restaurant in Brooklyn features an intricate wood tapestry ceiling.
Review the number of sinks you need. While two sinks can help ease morning traffic, they also reduce countertop space. Ask yourself: would a double sink with little countertop space be more useful than a single sink with more surface space?
Another custom oak unit houses the oven, range, refrigerator, and pantry.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
522RBASS handrail bracket
“The entire house is unified with oak flooring with a custom warm gray stain. This material is repeated on the stair and atrium handrails,” Walker said. The entryway’s bench has a custom Tabu Caleidolegno veneered wood base. The upholstered bench seat, which uses black Kravet fabric, was designed by Ruhl Walker Architects and made by Herrick & White.
522RORB Oil rubbed bronze handrail bracket and custom grip rail.
Talo Mini chrome sconces from Artemide installed atop the mirror in the master bathroom effectively disappear, becoming what Maca calls “subtle 3-D sculptures.” The Neo Blanco vanity, from Porcelanosa, is clad in the same Douglas fir as the ceiling. The IQ faucets are from Jado.
The owners, who describe their design aesthetic as “comfortable minimalism,” envisioned a space with “clean lines, simple materials, and straightforward methods,” an vision shared by Franz and Seth Paré-Mayer. The new master bathroom features custom, locally built rift cut white oak cabinetry, consistent with many of the other spaces on the renovated level. The bathroom vanity floats above polished concrete floors. A bold cutaway was chosen in lieu of an anchoring wall. Unique fold-out mirrors lay flush against the side wall and cabinet when not in use, and swing towards the open center when needed. A custom cast concrete sink by It’s Concrete, Hansgrohe Puravida faucet, and Heath Ceramics soap dish complete the space.
The master bathroom’s countertops are detailed with the same Carrara marble seen in the kitchen. The faucet and shower trims are by Kallista.
In the master bathroom, a Duravit tub and pair of sinks are surrounded by black and white Crossville tile.
Tiles from Ramacieri-Soligo brighten the bathroom, off the hall. But when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, gray, as seen here, is a popular choice.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
NoHo Terrace Garden
The rooftop utilizes reclaimed bluestone pavers and a majority of native plant species that require little water while insulating the environment below.
West Village Terrace
West Village Terrace Garden
These no-fuss landscaping ideas yield gardens that practically take care of themselves.
Atop the spiral staircase, a custom iron bench is festooned with Turkish throw pillows from SophiesBazaar.
