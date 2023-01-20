SubscribeSign In
The ribbed-copper roof cantilevers over the back patio.
A small deck with an outdoor firepit offers the perfect place to lounge.
Prior renovations to the home have also included the addition of a private dock.
The subterranean space currently serves as an artist’s studio.
From the rear patio, a set of stairs leads to an underground bunker added by one of the previous owners.
The main living area and principal bedroom open directly onto a wedge-shaped terrace overlooking the lake.
Wood and brick details continue into the bathrooms.
A narrow hallway leading to a bedroom is lined with built-in storage.
In total, the Cooke House includes four bedrooms and three baths.
40-foot-long built-in sofa that ends with an entertainment center at one end and a gas fireplace at the other.
The most recent homeowner updated the kitchen and bathrooms.
A large kitchen island with a built-in gas range offers ample space for meal preparation and casual dining.
Full-height windows and glass doors connect one of the bedrooms to the yard.
The great room includes a vaulted cathedral ceiling, stunning views of nearby Crystal Lake and a 40-foot-long built-in sofa that ends with an entertainment center at one end and a gas fireplace at the other.
The house is made of glazed brick and red cypress with concrete floors.
