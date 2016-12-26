Israelow designed this elegant platform bed and headboard with oil-finished walnuts and "a touch of inlay," he describes. Photo courtesy Robert Andrew Highsmith.
A wardrobe from IKEA and a bed by Rye Dunsmuir outfit one of two bedrooms.
The floating bookshelf is composed from wood found on the property. Garlick purchased the Technics turntable and receiver from a used audio store.
He built the walnut bed and nightstands in the master bedroom with the help of Hannah’s two brothers. One of his clients at his hair salon gave him the American flag; the bedside lights are Tolomeo classic wall lamps by Artemide. The bed linens are from Inhabit. A sliding barn door rolls sideways to reveal the bathroom.
For bedrooms that have windows, it can be challenging to place the bed so that it doesn't obstruct views. At this home with clerestory windows, the platform bed in the master bedroom can sit comfortably below the window while still allowing in daylight. The wood bed frame, crafted by a local woodworker, gives the illusion of a taller ceiling because it’s so low.
The master bedroom sports a custom birch bed.
Caroline Casey designed the bed and built-ins in the master bedroom.
The dining table tucks under a shelf when it’s not pulled out for meals. There’s even vertical storage for canvases for their teenage daughter.
Large windows and sliding doors with maximal operability are placed throughout, including the master bedroom, where expansive lift-and-slide mechanisms line three exterior walls. The room is furnished by a custom mahogany headboard and bed frame by Larry Hepler and a glass Murano lamp by Massimiliano Schiavon.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
A yellow Pedestal filing cabinet by USM is tucked under a built-in desk in the guest bedroom. The leather-back chair was designed by Michael Robbins, a furniture designer based in New York's Hudson Valley.
Create an office anywhere with our Linear office armoire. A drop-down work surface, built-in file drawers and adjustable shelves allow you to make the most of this versatile solution. #furniture #office #madeinamerica
Thomas Eriksson’s Motiv desk for Ikea sports a hidden file folder in addition to a plethora of cubbies.
Vintage file drawers and table legs found at Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
I noticed a lot of compartmentalization in the furniture shown at Maison & Objet, from a Mondrian-esque coffee table to the filing cabinets shown by LABT (left) out of Ghent, Belgium, and the containers designed by Cédric Ragot for Roche Bobois (right).
The addition to the second floor accommodates a master suite as well as a family room and office space, which is used by Satoko. The filing cabinet was a Craigslist find.
Each item comes in either dark walnut or blond maple, and the wrist pads and mouse pads are made with vegetable-tanned leather, which looks much better than Lycra-wrapped gel inserts found in most ergonomic accessories.
Borowski took what he archly calls the “Karl Rove approach” to the redesign: “Find the weaknesses and turn them into strengths.” A case in point: Pozner’s ubiquitous piles of paperwork. “These led us to design multiple sliding desktops,” fabricated by Paul Chung of New York Construction Associates and Supreme General Construction, with multiple sliding trays he could spread his papers out on.
Graft Desk: "The Graft desksʼ understated appearance defies itʼs practical potential for use in a variety of environments. The effortless oak framework, with two concealed drawers, is balanced perfectly alongside the warmth and practicality of the uncluttered desk top linoleum surface," says Welsh." ($2,627)
The mouse pads and keyboard trays have cork lining on the bottom to keep them from shifting during use.
The typewriter shown here was a flea-market find.
The monitor stands, keyboard trays, and mini planters are meant to keep the average desk from looking too much like a museum exhibition on Scandinavian design.
Fju desk by Kaschkasch German designers Sebastian Schneider and Florian Kallus created a wall-mounted wood desk that folds up to reveal storage pockets.
Guapo desk by CB2, $499 This trim work surface sports an industrial iron frame with a mango-wood drawer. cb2.com
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
This bedside table design was inspired by three different vintage pieces. For this client, our mission was a mid-century look and feel, but we were stuck against tight dimensions in space and running up against road block after road block with sizing of existing, vintage options. I find that it's best to secure your designs in some type of inspiration. All great design needs a "seed"—where are you growing from? What are you referring back to in order to stay on course? How are you utilizing or paying attention to nuance in your designs? Repurposing existing furniture pieces is another way to exercise your creative and win some serious applause on both design and cost-savings. Sometimes your starting place is that ratty old sofa in your living room, or basement. I'm constantly reviewing existing client furnishings and thinking about how we can shift the bases into something more interesting or fresh. It's important to find a great upholstery shop or carpenter who can interpret your designs. You need to establish a successful line of communication with your vendor, and how best they read your designs. Often detailed shop drawings are required, and hand sketches are an incredibly successful tool when trying to elevate your ideals, or communicate to a vendor your desired end result.
An intricate coverlet over a white cotton duvet on a Design Within Reach bed adds a pop of color in this clean, simple room.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
