A landscaped garden includes bright sculptures by late artist Brother Mel Meyer.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
This Cypress-clad farmhouse by Workaday Design nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia was a family affair.
Within this home, vaulted skylights are carved within the original roof, expanding several spaces to the sky. The two-story pavilion is swathed in natural materials like wood and stone paired with inky hues for a soothing, modern palette.
This colorful floating home eschews maritime themes in favor of a clean and contemporary aesthetic. The interior pulls in views of Lake Union through floor-to-ceiling windows.
WaterlilliHaus axonometric diagram
The steel bridge—which echoes the design language of the steel brise soleil—extends from the second-floor study into the rear garden.
The stairwell features white oak vertical slats and silva oak treads and risers supplied by European Touch Hardwood Floors.
Oriented to face the west, the interconnected modules fan out to provide three slightly different views of the adjacent gully between two rises in the landscape.