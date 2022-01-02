Before: While doing construction on one house, Mairead Murphy and her partner bought the neighboring home (on the left) in an effort to save it and fix it up. That project has since been dubbed Next Door House #2.
The living room is dubbed the "Ladies Who Lunch" room. Benjamin Moore’s Chippendale Rosetone covers the walls, in rich contrast to the preserved wood ceiling, and a medley of vintage furnishings fills out the space. The rug is from IKEA and the chandelier is Schoolhouse Electric.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
Beaulieu reconfigured the closets so that the bed could be moved to the opposite wall. “One of my favorite things that came out of the renovation is waking up in this room, the beautiful light that comes through the curtains, seeing the shadows of the leaves, and hearing the birds,” says Beaulieu.
The bathtub is surrounded by 3x6 tiles from Daltile. The white oak plywood shelving is a repeating motif throughout. “I custom designed these for each room, but they are all the same style and details – I wanted something that looked high-end, but didn't break the bank,” says Beaulieu.
An existing hallway runs from the entry, through a “reading room,” to the kitchen. The curved door under the stairs was kept.
An interior window conveys natural light into the hallway from an exterior window in the bedroom. Curving walls allow the relatively small space to live larger. The custom door pull is fashioned from walnut.
In the hallway, a vintage Art Deco desk made of nickel, brass and smoked glass stands before a vintage Chinoiserie hand-painted screen.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
The fence surrounding the property consists of wire mesh that will become a visual screen as it is overtaken by ivy, and gabion walls that contrast with the sleek materiality of the architecture.
A natural wood ceiling, curving forms, and soft textiles combine to convey a sense of coziness in the sitting room.
Large openings have been printed into the ground floor walls, allowing for the interiors to be flooded with natural light.
A medallion on the 3D-printed wall structure identifies the home as being "Designed with love in Austin, TX
While the Archetype can be easily connected to utilities in a code-compliant way, it can also run off of battery for a totally off-grid configuration.
Windows frames the architect’s built-in desk, which overlooks the water. In the corner, a cast iron wood stove provides heat on dreary days. And opposite the workstation, there’s a single bunk that folds down from the wall. It also doubles as a couch when the family wants to use the space for backyard hang outs.
O'Neill Rose Architects designed each unit of this modern Queens compound based on the personality of the family member occupying it. The kitchen in the brother’s unit is bright and fun with a backsplash made of painted glass. The light fixtures, like many other materials found in the project, were left over from the client’s contracting work; O’Neill Rose bent the found pipes into an array of angles and attached light bulbs.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently, so a red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are IKEA.
In the kitchen, copper-colored stainless steel tiles from TileBar create a glowing backsplash that is offset by the neutral white cabinets. The cabinetry is by IKEA, the countertop is Caesarstone, and the induction cooktop is by Bosch.
Here’s What Dwell Readers Bought the Most of in 2020: Cozy loungewear might not be a surprise, but who knew a cat-shaped dish sponge would be so popular?
This innovative family home in San Francisco’s Mission District includes a library/media room where a rolling chalkboard panel conceals the TV when not in use.
Floral wallpaper in a soothing green hue wraps this workspace designed by Jessica Helgerson Interior Design. The botanical pattern, paired with the rich green trim and ceiling, creates a calm atmosphere that ties back to nature.
Herron Horton Architects converted a garage into a place for kids to study and play.
“Normally, we do large windows,” says architect Tom Knezic. “But for this project, all the windows had to be carried onto a barge to come across the channel and then carried up through the forest into the building. So, all the windows were made small—especially those south windows, because that’s about the maximum two people can carry.” There are large glass doors—which came disassembled—at both ends of the open-plan living space, which allows for a cross breeze through the space.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
“One of the most interesting parts of the project was the foundation, as we used ground screws,” says architect Tom Knezic. “I’ve never done a foundation like this, but it’s really neat because you just screw into the ground, weld the beam on top, and you’ve got a foundation in two days. It’s a very light footprint, as we didn't have to do any blasting or chipping. We had to remove some trees to fit the cottage in, but we tried to keep as many as possible around the building—by using ground screws, you’re not damaging the roots of adjacent trees.”
When staying in one of the prefabricated chalets at Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel in Monthey, Switzerland, ski trips are prefaced by breakfasts that are delivered daily via a 100% electric Land Rover Defender food truck. Drawing power from a hydroelectric turbine, the zinc-roofed structures are energy self-sufficient.
Just outside Stowe, Vermont, the Barr family cabin, designed by architect Tom Kundig, sits on a hillside overlooking a dense landscape of maples, Scotch pines, and ferns. Kundig wrapped two of the cabin’s three stories in Cor-Ten steel, a signature material for the designer.
Inside the shower, the tiles for the shelf were made by Jackson.
The "secret room" has become a special space for the couple's grandchildren to enjoy. It is their playroom as well as a spot for special sleepovers. "I guess the short, sloped walls are a real draw for kids, like a playhouse, but with WiFi," Hixton says.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The hexagonal backyard studio that Marlin and Ryan Hanson designed and built in British Columbia, Canada, is clad with western red cedar shakes and a metal roof.
