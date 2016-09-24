Night settles in around the wanderers sheltered in El Cosmico's teepees and trailers. As El Cosmico shows, understanding a small space involves understanding the infinitude of the world beyond them.
The floors are covered in two-foot square Nextra Piombo tiles by Monocibec. A U-Turn chair designed by Niels Bendtsen echoes the crisp, sculptural qualities of the interior spaces.
BSC designed suspended powder-coated and walnut open shelves to demarcate the kitchen from the rest of the living space. The detailing on the cast-iron columns inspired the perforated pattern of the semi-transparent screens.
A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ dominates one end of the living room.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Bukken is a minimal home located in Fukuyama, Japan, designed by Huukei-Design. The two-story wooden structure consists of a windowless facade facing the street, along with an entrance toward the rear of the building. Natural lighting is obtained through interior courtyards that also maintain the privacy of the residents. Bamboo fencing is placed toward the rear of the building to further increase privacy.
Curated Properties is a minimal sales center located in Toronto, Canada, designed by Mason. Curated Properties is a condominium sales center developed within disused industrial shipping containers. The naturally linear form of the shipping containers lend to a systematic procession through the sales center allowing the sales team to narrate the story of the product to the purchasers in a guided manner. Interior finishes and details are to reflect the temporary nature of the sales center and to embody the spirit of the project’s identity. Unfinished plywood, raw metals, canvas, and untanned leathers are used in methods to reflect detailing of traditional retail environments. The pairing of unrefined materials with quality handmade local furniture, millwork and custom artwork creates a backdrop to the sale experience.
From the back of the house, two 15-foot bi-folding doors from Centor fully open up into the main living area.
Shown here is the exterior private courtyard, where McClellan and Williams did their own landscaping.
